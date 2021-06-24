PADUCAH-- City leaders in Paducah want a thriving and fun downtown, and they hope food trucks will help, but they need the trucks first.
They are attracting food truck vendors with their new lunchtime food truck event.
It started Thursday morning at the Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza in Paducah.
In a news release, the city said food truck vendors need an annual permit, a business license, and to make sure they are meeting fire prevention codes.
In the past, food truck vendors have said bringing their food trucks here was a strenuous process. City Manager Jim Arndt said it's easier now.
"Basically we just simplified the process, simplified the application process, making sure that we've listened to the food truck owners being responsive to their needs, trying to figure out what makes it easier for them," said Arndt.
The Coney Express was the only vendor Thursday morning. They are a non-profit group raising money to benefit Freedom Forever Ministries, which works with incarcerated women.
Owner Lee Rust said the lunchtime event is exactly what Paducah needs.
" It's just wonderful, we get to intermingle with the community so much more, we've always been in the prisons that's where we are known not necessarily in our community," said Rust.
They served the community and workers in the area. Employee Tana Scott was working hard to feed everyone.
Her kids Emma and Olivia Shelby dressed up in hot dog costumes to get tips to help their family.
"We just moved into a new house so we're trying to redecorate our bedroom, so right now that's what we're spending our money on," said Emma Shelby.
Customers enjoyed the outing as well. Nathaniel Canter said this event could help Paducah.
" I think it will drum up a lot more business and a lot more notability for the area," Canter said. "I just think you know it's really going to help give us a name, a better name."
Rust said she had to fill out a lot of paperwork when starting this business a year ago, something that has deterred other food truck vendors in the past from bringing business here.
Arndt said that has changed to bring in more food trucks.
"We're always trying to grow and accelerate, it really brings an urban flair to our downtown corridor and if you look around and hear the laughter and joy that a food truck brings, it's like going to the fair during a business day," said Arndt.
As the series continues, you are asked to come out and support your local businesses, while getting your grub on.
Arndt said getting food trucks to operate before was more complicated because they had to go through the permit process. We are still learning how that permit process differs from the annual permit that is required.
Food vendors can sign up to be there any day of the week.
The series is from now until September, 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday.
If you are a vendor who wants to bring your food truck here, call The City of Paducah at 270-444-8800. for more information.