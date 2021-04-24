PADUCAH-- The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, in different ways, but for high school seniors, it's taken away special moments like going to prom.
That's changing this year.
Paducah Tilghman High School held a COVID-19 safe prom for their students.
Seniors like Andriah Hawthorne spent the day getting ready, with make-up and hair appointments at Michelle's Signature Styles in Paducah.
"We're grateful nonetheless to have a prom and something to show up for cause it's what you wait for, for all four years, really that and graduation," said Hawthorne.
Covid-19 took prom from her during junior year. Now, her mom Victoria Rivero Travis is taking pictures of her little girl getting ready.
"Now she gets to really experience one of the most coveted moments of high school which is prom,," said Rivero Travis.
I'm really excited for her, as well as kind of emotional, this is the last time I get to do this piece with her, mostly it's just joy and she's so pretty."
Hawthorne is not the only one getting fancy. Paducah Tilghman High School Junior Joseph Reeves is the DJ for Saturday night's prom.
" I'm getting my hair done right now, you know I got to keep it fresh, you know the DJgotta look nice, you just can't be looking raggedy," laughed Reeves.
While most students are getting ready for the main event, Paducah Tilghman Zach Ybarzabal is doing something else.
"A lot of people are getting ready for prom right now, but I have a paper due on Monday, so I'm getting a little work done before I get ready."
Both students got dressed, met their dates, and headed over for dinner with friends.
"We're at Longhorn, we're eating before the ceremony, and we just all wanted to say happy prom," said Hawthorne.
Juniors and seniors met up at Reevesville in Paducah for their COVID-19 safe prom.
There were dance pods, mini bonfires, cornhole, a photo shoot area, and more for students to enjoy the evening.
Everyone dressed to impress including Ybarzabal and his classmate Jarmorie Sabbs.
"It's exciting I'm glad we're here and just really thankful," said Ybarzabal.
"To have one, just glad we can do it my senior year," said Sabbs.
Hawthorne and her date Keiron Perez took time to get pictures done.
" I'm very happy to be here and that the rain stopped, and honestly, I'm just happy to have this night," said Hawthorne.
"I'm ready to go out there and have fun."
The couple chose green as their color for the evening.
"I mean it looks like it's going to be a fun time it looks real good out here and I'm going to enjoy my time," said Perez.
Even a pandemic and rainy weather couldn't stop these students from enjoying this beautiful moment.