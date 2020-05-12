PADUCAH — The city of Paducah wants to shut down some downtown streets to traffic so businesses can use them for outdoor seating. At Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, four commissioners unanimously voted — Mayor Brandi Harless did not join the meeting — to allow the city manager to temporarily close roads around downtown restaurants and businesses.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has given the green light for restaurants to reopen on May 22. There are restrictions. For example, restaurants can only operate at 33% capacity indoors. That limitation does not apply to outdoor seating, but they must have social distancing measures in place.
The city will close streets near Market House Theater to car traffic to give businesses the space for social distancing. City Manager Jim Arndt said they want to start as soon as businesses can open.
"We are also looking at portions of Broadway. We're looking at, potentially, some parking lots," he said. "So, basically looking at closing off some parking spaces and offer outdoor dining and seating."
For weeks, restaurants have been doing curbside pickup only, and business owners have said it's not the same.
At least three downtown restaurant owners we spoke with said they like the idea. Many of you also agreed on Facebook.
Katie Henson Scott said, "100 percent agree."
"Great idea to save businesses from closing," Kristi Vance wrote.
The city would have to find a way to fairly share the road with each business.
"We still have to make sure that there is no mass gatherings, so we can't really create a festival environment where you have roads packed with people," Arndt said.
A city, its businesses and people are adapting because of the pandemic. The city will decide how long the closures will remain in place after receiving feedback from the businesses.