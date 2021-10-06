PADUCAH — A man wanted on a first-degree assault charge in connection to a September shooting in Paducah has been arrested in Tennessee on a rape charge.
Paducah police say 34-year-old Antonio C. Lee was arrested Sunday in Dyer County, Tennessee. Lee is wanted in Paducah in connection to a shooting that injured a man on Sept. 10.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue. Police say Lee was arguing with another man in the street and pushed the man to the ground. When the victim went into the street to help the man on the ground, police say Lee shot the victim multiple times. Police say the victim and a witness both identified Lee as the shooter.
The Dyersburg Police Department arrested Lee on Sunday on an aggravated rape charge.
Dyersburg officers responded early Sunday morning to a local Quality Inn hotel after receiving a welfare check request. The person who requested the check said a male she knew was possibly being held against his will in a hotel room, the police department says in a news release.
Officers found the victim in a hotel room with Lee, who police say was partially dressed. The Tennessee police department says Lee allegedly raped and physically assaulted the victim.
The news release says Lee initially gave officers a fake name, but investigators learned his identity and uncovered the Kentucky warrant against him. Lee is also wanted in Milan, Tennessee.
Dyersburg police also claim Lee became combative during the arrest, threatening the officers and telling one of them he knew where the officer's mother lived.
In Dyersburg, Lee is charged with aggravated rape, retaliation for past actions, criminal impersonation, and resisting a stop, frisk, halt arrest or search.
The Paducah Police Department says Lee will return to McCracken County as soon as possible to face the assault charge and a charge of possession of a handgun by a felon.