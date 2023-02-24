PADUCAH — Some people might be scared or nervous to schedule a colonoscopy or screening, but medical professionals at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital say it's incredibly important.
Colon cancer is highly preventable and treatable if caught early, Paducah Gastroenterologist Dr. Lingaiah Chandrahekar says. Despite that, colorectal cancer remains the second deadliest cancer in the United States — and the third most common.
In a release about an upcoming Colon Cancer Awareness event, Dr. Chandrashekar says, “There’s also a huge health care disparity related to both high diagnosis and low screening rates among the Black population," whose rates of colon cancer are reportedly the highest of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S.
Dr. Chandrashekar says health professionals hope to address that disparity during an upcoming awareness event. And, he says, "If you’re 45, you need to start getting checked.”
Chandrashekar is the featured speaker for the event, which is being held at from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Center at Washington Street Baptist Church on March 9.
Attendees can come walk through the "Incredible Colon," a 20-foot-long, 10-foot-tall walk-through replica of a human colon.
According to the release, the colon is fun — and educational — featuring examples of health colon tissue, non-cancerous diseases, polyps, and various stages of colorectal cancer.
At noon, Mercy Health is hosting a free lunch-and-learn on site, where the first 50 guests can enjoy a free lunch and learn about colon cancer, colonoscopy screenings, and more.
Aside from the limited number of free lunches, there is no limit to the amount of people who can visit throughout the day.
According to the release, attendees can receive help scheduling a colonoscopy and see if they qualify for free screenings through the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program.