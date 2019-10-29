PADUCAH — As the city of Paducah moves forward with a hotel development downtown, we finally got our hands on the hotel study. The city denied our open records request to see it, but we obtained it through a reliable source and have provided the study for you to read alongside this article.
The Paducah TIF District Hotel Market Study was done to see what the market demand is for a new hotel and where should it be built.
The study found that the demand for hotel rooms has actually gone down over the years.
ConsultEcon Inc. carried out the study. Its report shows Paducah has 35 hotels or other types of places to stay, such as motels and bed and breakfasts. There are a total of 2,178 rooms.
From 2012 to 2015, occupancy went up from 58.9% to 65.3% full. But, from 2015 to 2017, the rate dropped to 58.2 percent.
The Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau tells Local 6 the occupancy rate so far for 2019 is 58.5%.
The study blames the decline in occupancy partially on new hotels being built off of Interstate 24 and the Holiday Inn by the Convention Center.
The Holiday Inn is the only large hotel in the TIF district, which encompasses downtown Paducah and part of the river front. The tax increment financing district requires $20 million of investment within four years of establishing it. The tax revenue from these investments will be reinvested into this area for infrastructure.
This study outlines eight possible sites for the hotel that would help get the investment. The study went by characteristics including: property ownership, existing use, size, potential for a hotel and parking, accessibility and visibility, nearby uses, and marketability.
The study recommended two options for a new hotel: The old Executive Inn site and the main parking lot in downtown Paducah on Broadway and 2nd.
Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt says the main parking lot is the best option because they want to focus on promoting downtown. Axt says despite concerns over this location, they are not going to look at the other site options.
The study presents several reasons to build the hotel.
Here are a few:
1. Proposed improvements to convention center will create demand.
2. The arts and cultural activities are a growing market in the future, and this will help the city solidify their arts reputation.
3. A new hotel that's different from the others will increase overnight stays.
All of those are assumptions, though — things that haven't happened, but could.
It all goes back to one question: Is there a need for the proposed hotel?
Paducah Planning Director Tammara Tracy says there is a need. When I brought up the data from the study about demand falling, she said the need is there, because there is no other hotel like it currently in downtown.
The city paid about $35,000 for this study.