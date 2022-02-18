PADUCAH – Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively has been placed on probation by the Kentucky state educator licensing board after an old photo of him in blackface surfaced in 2020.
The state licensing board determined Shively would be placed on probation for 5 years.
"Such racist and deplorable conduct interferes with students’ ability to learn and staff’s ability to teach in a safe and welcoming environment for all people," the licensing board determined in their order.
According to the licensing board, Shively is aware that any further violations could result in new disciplinary action and additional sanctions.