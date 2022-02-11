PADUCAH — The Paducah Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Judy Garland's 100th birthday Saturday with a special show, aptly titled "Judy!"
The show is filled with Garland's original arrangements. The orchestra will be joined by Joan Ellison, a soloist who looks, dresses and sounds just like Judy.
The symphony's conductor says this show has something for everyone.
"It's going to be really a lot, a lot of fun. We're going to have music in there for everyone. I've put in a couple things like 'New York, New York' for the orchestra, from the Big Apple, some Broadway things, 'Mac the Knife' to give her a little vocal rest, and just highlights the symphony," Paducah Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director and Conductor Raffaele Ponti says.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Carson Center. As of Friday evening, tickets are still available.
