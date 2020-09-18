PADUCAH — It's not your typical concert. It's not your typical stage. And yet, it will bring back a sense of normalcy. On Saturday, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra will be performing for the first time since the pandemic started.
But instead of being inside the Carson Center in Paducah, the orchestra will be performing outside on the Carson Center's terrace.
"We'll be using the center, the Carson Center, kind of as an acoustical shell behind us," said Reece King, executive director of the orchestra. "And then, we have the flood wall to our right. And then, we have the backdrop of the River Discovery Center in the rear. So it's somewhat of an enclosed area."
Saturday evening's concert is called Brass on the Grass, because the audience will be sitting at tables on the Carson Center lawn. As the name of the concert suggests, the entire orchestra won't be playing — only the brass section. But that doesn't mean they'll be short on variety.
"Pieces we're going to be playing, it will be everything from the Renaissance to the Beatles," said King.
King added that the concert will also feature the premiere of a brand new piece, composed by a Metropolis man who now lives in Los Angeles.
King said the concert will be safe for both the audience and the musicians.
"The players will be socially distanced at 6 feet or maybe even a little more," said King. "We will have some risers up here, and so some of the players will be up over the other players, so what's coming out of the instrument is not right in the back of their head. But we will all be socially distanced, and of course, we'll be very separated from the audience."
To prepare for Saturday's concert, the orchestra brass section had its first group rehearsal since the pandemic started on Friday evening. The rehearsal happened outside McCracken County High School.
"I'm incredibly excited," said Joseph Frye, a trombonist for the orchestra. "I think it's going to be something the community has needed for a long time. And it's definitely something that we as musicians have needed as well because ultimately, music is something that we love sharing."
The concert is sold out. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the performance itself expected to last about an hour.
King said the orchestra had to cancel two regular symphony concerts in March and April because of the pandemic. They also had to cancel the summer music camp, fundraisers and other events.
King said the orchestra's goals are to do a woodwind program in October, a string program in November, and possibly a Christmas program at the expo center. He said they hope to be performing inside the Carson Center again late next spring.