PADUCAH, KY — Police say a teenage boy was taken into custody Wednesday on a terroristic threatening charge.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says the 14-year-old boy is accused of telling other teens he had a list of people he planned to harm.
Paducah Tilghman High School officials reported that they were told the teen had a "kill list" that he planned to act on Thursday, the release says.
When a detective spoke with the teen and his father, the teen said the list wasn't real. But, the release says he told the officer he had threatened to bring a gun to school.
The teen was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.