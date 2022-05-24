GRAYSON COUNTY, KY — A teenage girl from Paducah was killed in a Monday afternoon crash involving an SUV towing a trailer on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville.
Radio station K105 reports that multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened around 1:56 p.m. Monday. The radio station reports that the driver of a Ford Expedition towing a 30-foot trailer lost control of the vehicle, and the SUV hit a guardrail, which went into the passenger side of the SUV.
Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson tells Local 6 that the girl was identified as 14-year-old Johanna J. Colman of Paducah. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
K105 reports that five other people were injured in the crash. Emergency medical responders took them to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. A fire department official told the radio station that those injuries are not believed to be life threatening.