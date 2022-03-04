The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning.
Police say 17-year-old Maura Lacally was last seen on High Street in Paducah.
When she was last seen, Maura was wearing black jeans, a gray hoodie and a black winter coat.
Paducah police say Maura is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Maura is not considered in danger at this time, according to Paducah police.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Maura Lacally is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.