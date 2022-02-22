PADUCAH — A 16-year-old boy who police said was found safe Tuesday afternoon after he was reported missing Monday has been reported missing again Tuesday night.
Police say 16-year-old Tristan Atkins was last seen Tuesday on Woodward Street in Paducah.
When he was last seen, officers say, Tristan was wearing a black shirt, a light gray jacket with fur, red sweatpants and black, yellow and white sneakers. He may be carrying a backpack.
Officers ask anyone with information about Tristan Atkins's whereabouts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.