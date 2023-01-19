PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
Officers say the shooting victims were a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.
They say they determined both victims were shot as they were driving away from a drug deal with the Penn and Belt, with Penn reportedly firing multiple shots at the car.
One victim was shot in the hand, and a bullet grazed the second victim's head, the release explains. They were treated at Mercy Health with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Penn and Belt were subsequently located and booked into the McCracken County Jail, the release explains.
Penn is charged with first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, and first degree criminal mischief.
Belt is charged with trafficking marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense.