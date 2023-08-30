PADUCAH — Two 14-year-old Paducah Tilghman High School students were charged with third-degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday, and police now say those charges could be upgraded in court.
The teens, a girl and boy, were charged regarding separate, unrelated incidents.
Police said the girl threatened to "shoot up" the school, and the boy threatened to shoot up a school event.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said detectives worked with the school resource officer to handle the situation.
"The school resource was there. (He) responded to the first one and was dealing with it. The second one came in, and one of our detectives responded over there to deal with the second incident," Laird explained.
Third-degree terroristic threatening is when an individual threatens to commit a crime resulting in death, serious physical injury or severe property damage.
Laird said the students may face more severe charges once they go to court.
"It actually could be greater than the terroristic threatening third degree, which is a misdemeanor offense. They're all juveniles, so that stuff will go through the court-designated worker's office, but it actually could lead to felony charges," Laird said.
The Court Designated Workers Office handles all criminal cases involving minors in Kentucky. The CDW decides whether a formal trial is required.
The charges could be upgraded to second-degree terroristic threatening, a felony offense, if the threat is found to cause the evacuation of a building on school property or the cancellation of class or a school event. It can also apply if the threat creates fear of death or serious injury to students, parents and school personnel.
Laird explained the severity of the charges.
"For somebody over the age of 18, that's a misdemeanor, so they would look at up to a year in jail. With second and first-degree terroristic threatening, those are felonies, so they'd be looking at prison time," Laird said.
If they're convicted, the court will decide the punishment for the students, which will likely be different than the sentence an adult would face.
Police said they take all student threats seriously, and they encourage students to be careful about what they say.
"Kids don't realize that having, being upset about something and saying, you know, that they're going to shoot the place up or threaten to hurt somebody can lead to criminal charges," Laird said.
Announcing the charges on Tuesday, the police department said investigators determined that neither student had access to firearms.