PADUCAH — Paducah is one step closer to establishing a tax increment financing, or TIF, district.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted to give preliminary approval for the district.

The goal is to promote both public and private development within the district.

City leaders say that money will help with things like new roads, water and sewer lines, and additional parking spots.

Now, the city is waiting for economists to determine how much the city can receive.