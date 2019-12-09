PADUCAH — Hemp company GenCanna's 130,000-square-foot building in Paducah is listed as the manufacturing space for the city's tax increment financing district application with the state of Kentucky, but the hemp processor has not done any work at the property yet.
Paducah Downtown Development Specialist Katie Axt says that will not affect the city's TIF application. She says a TIF district is a long-term plan that includes public and private investment, but Axt added that the city hasn't spoken with GenCanna in several months.
The hemp processor is currently dealing with legal troubles in Mayfield, where more than 50 liens have been filed against its facility by construction contractors. The company is now facing a notice of foreclosure from construction company Murtco.
I reached out to GenCanna for a comment on what that means for the Paducah building, but did not hear back from them.
Axt says the city is not concerned, and expects everything to go as planned for the property in the TIF district. The Winchester Sun in Clark County, Kentucky, reports GenCanna is also being sued by Southern States Clark Cooperative for more than $17,000 plus interest for debt in the Clark County Circuit Court.