PADUCAH — The Paducah Tilghman marching band is in day two of its summer band camp.
They’re out in the heat and humidity gearing up for the coming year, with freshmen joining the band.
We went to check in with them to see how they're faring in the heat.
They say they're grateful that Tuesday wasn't quite as hot as last week.
Still, the band director tells us a plan is in place if the heat index rises into the triple digits to help make sure students are safe.
"We can be out in it, so to speak. When it starts getting around 100 degrees, 100, 102, the formula that we always try to practice is that every 20 minutes that we are doing some type of activity, that they get a 15 minute break," band director James Gregory says. "So like 20 on 15 off, and if gets above 105 degrees, the heat index, we shut everything down and go inside."
Students are also being made to take frequent water breaks to stay hydrated.