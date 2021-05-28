PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools has named Paducah Tilghman High School Dean of Students Shonda Hollowell-Burrus to serve as chief equity officer, the district announced Friday.
Hollowell-Burrus has served as assistant principal/dean of students at the high school for the past two years. A 1993 graduate of Paducah Tilghman, Hollowell-Burrus is also a member of the boards of Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah. She's also associate minister for Washington Street Baptist Church.
The school district committed to hiring a chief equity officer after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface circulated online, leading to calls for his removal and an eventual school board decision requiring him to take 40 days of unpaid leave for cultural and racial sensitivity training.
The district has said the chief equity officer will focus on equity in instruction and personnel, and will work with the team from the University of Kentucky performing an equity audit within PPS.
In the district's announcement of Hollowell-Burrus' selection, she said her experience as a teen mother while she was a student at Paducah Tilghman serves as inspiration in her new role as chief equity officer.
"I was able to accomplish so much in high school due to support of family and nonjudgmental faculty and staff who were able to see beyond the lens of who I was and fostered a relationship with me and believed in the potential of who I was to become," Hollowell-Burrus said in a statement. "I hope to foster that same culture in our schools in my new role."
The district noted that Hollowell-Burrus previously worked in the counseling office of Vista Murrieta High School in California, starting in 2003, where she served as a counselor from 2015 to 2019. PPS says Hollowell-Burrus also coached softball, basketball, and cheer at Vista Murrieta, and she was the club advisor for the Black Coal and Roses Society Young Ladies Mentoring Program and co-advisor for the Young Gentlemen Leadership Club and the Black Student Union.
While there, she was honored as California Educator of the Year in 2018, Region 10 Educator of the Year in 2017, and Vista Murrieta High School Bronco of the Year in 2010. The district says in 2014 she received the NAACP Service Award. She was honored with the Superintendent’s Circle of Excellence Award in 2012 and the Black Chamber of Commerce Movers and Shakers Award in 2011.
Assistant Superintendent Will Black said Hollowell-Burrus brings "a wealth of knowledge and experience to the chief equity officer position."
"Over the past two years, she has demonstrated a love for our students, families, and community that has already moved our school district closer to its overall vision," Black said. "I look forward to working with her at the district level.”
Hollowell-Burrus was selected by a hiring committee that included parent Amina Watkins. In the district's announcement, Watkins said the selection process was not rushed, and committee members kept students' best interests in mind.
"Thoughtful questions and suggestions were brought to the table, and everyone was allowed to share and give feedback," Watkins said in a statement. "I am beginning to see that we are making steps toward healing our community. One of the important pieces to bringing unity back into our school system and community will be our chief equity officer. I know we have chosen the right person!"