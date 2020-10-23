PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Allison Stieg says Friday night's game against Webster County is canceled.
Stieg says the game is canceled because at least one player tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, Paducah Public Schools Wayne Walden says the student's positive test result means many other members of the team have had to quarantine.
Walden says all tickets for the game that were sold through GoFan will be refunded within three to five days.
"Plans for the Homecoming ceremony are still being determined," Walden writes. "We will provide more information about the Homecoming ceremony and the rescheduling of the PTHS vs. Webster County game as it becomes available."
The Blue Tornado and Trojans were set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at McRight Field. Tilghman is next scheduled to face McCracken County on Oct. 30.