MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paducah Tilghman High School head cheerleading coach David Wade pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence on Tuesday.
He is accused of sending a sexually explicit video to a group of student cheerleaders, then trying to cover it up.
Police said Wade admitted to sending the video to the cheerleaders, but said he did it accidentally.
His next court date has been set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Wade was arrested Monday, and he was placed on administrative leave by Paducah Public Schools.