PADUCAH– Paducah Tilghman High School announced two new hires on Wednesday.
Deatrik Kinney has been selected as the school's new Assistant Principal and Athletic Director.
For the past three years Kinney has served as principal at Todd County Central High School. Prior to Todd County, Kinney taught P.E at Fulton County for eight years.
Kinney received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education from Murray State University. He holds a Master's degree in Education, a Rank I in Instructional Leadership, and an Educational Specialist degree in Director of Pupil Personnel from University of the Cumberlands.
“Deatrik Kinney brings reputable administrative experience to our school’s management team,” Principal Allison Stieg said. “He understands and appreciates the level of excellence, tradition and pride represented in Tilghman sports and activities. He’s a great fit and I look forward to seeing the positive impact I know he will have on our students.”
The school also announced Ronnie Stroud had been selected to be the new Assistant Principal and Dean of Student Life.
Stroud has taught at Paducah Tilghman High School for the past 13 years, and before that he spent nine years in a variety of positions in the Nelson County School System. He also served as a teacher member of the School-Based Decision Making council from 2011-2018.
Stroud earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education/Health as well as a Master of Arts in Education/Teacher Leadership from Murray State University. Additionally, he earned a Master of Arts in Higher Education/Sport Administration from the University of Louisville.
“Ronnie Stroud has worked hard over the past thirteen years building relationships with our students, faculty and parents/guardians,” Stieg said. “His experience and familiarity with our school will go a long way in meeting the needs of all our students. As a valued member of our staff, I’m excited to have him join our administrative team.”