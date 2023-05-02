PADUCAH — Local law enforcement officers have conducted dozens of interviews and followed up on tips after a shooting at a prom after party in Paducah.
They say they still have no suspects in the Sunday morning shooting outside the WC Young Community Center that injured four people. Police say a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were injured either by gunshots or shrapnel. There are still no suspects in custody. The 20 year old is Paducah Tilghman High School graduate Camdon Marshall, who shared his story with Local 6 on Monday.
The high school has turned its library into what the school is calling a safe space. Guidance counselors say students are using that resource. They say they have seen a total of 22 students since Monday. District leaders say even some eighth-graders came to the high school seeking help.
It’s a call you never want to get. "My Principal notified me early the next morning, and it was very upsetting and concerning," says Casaundra Newsome, a guidance counselor at Paducah Tilghman High School.
"This very, very upsetting, of course. You know, you cry first, and then you get mad, because we shouldn't say this, you know? This should not be happening," says Newsome.
But, she says she knew now was not the time to panic.
"Well, you have all those feelings, but you need to put those aside and start thinking about the kids," she says.
Newsome is no stranger to shootings involving students.
"My experience at Marshall was helpful, because I kind of knew how we handle things there, and that one was an even worse incident," she says.
When Paducah Tilghman students walk through the door, they are walking into not just a library, but a safe space.
"We all got together — all the administrators and counselors — and immediately started talking to knew we need to get something in place and be prepared for our students when they come back, because there was going to be trauma," she says.
The library is closed to normal use. It’s only being used for counseling for students.
"They just wanted a place to be able to vent, you know, to be able to talk about it. Some anxiety, there was a lot of students were scared, you know, because they are, they, they wanted to know that they were safe," Newsome says.
She says providing this resource required all hands on deck.
"We went into action and we started reaching out to our community resources, Four Rivers and Mountain Comp, both of mental health services," she says.
She says no matter what stopping by the library will only help. "What I would say is give it a chance. I think we all need counseling at some point," she says.
WC Young's board of directors shared a statement reading:
“We are deeply saddened by the events that transpired last night that resulted in several young people sustaining injury due to gun violence.
“We must acknowledge that while the events took place at our facility, the event was not a sanctioned W.C. Young Community Center sponsored event.
“We will cooperate fully with local law enforcement to assure that justice is served on behalf of the families affected by this tragedy.
“As a result of this incident, we have started the process of reevaluating our policies on renting and utilizing our event space for personal use.”