PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman High School is responding after a prom after-party shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
In a Sunday press release, PTHS offered students support through their team of guidance counselors, social workers, school-based therapists and others who could help students talk through their experience. Additionally, PTHS will have counseling services available for students throughout all of Monday.
PTHS announced they will increase security presence as well, saying there will be extra police on campus.
They are encouraging everyone to support one another during this time.