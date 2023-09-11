PADUCAH — A Paducah Tilghman High School student is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after allegedly making verbal threats to harm other students, the school's principal said in a letter to parents obtained by Local 6.
The letter was sent out on Monday — the same day that Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross sent a letter informing parents about an investigation into a threat a middle school student allegedly made against another student on social media. Ross said charges are being pursued against that middle school student.
In his letter regarding the incident at Paducah Tilghman High School, Principal Deatrik Kinney said that threat was allegedly made on Friday. Kinney said school administrators were made aware of the threat on Monday, the student was removed from class and the allegation was reported to Paducah police.
"Students were not in immediate danger, and the incident did not disrupt school instruction," he wrote. However, the student has been charged with terroristic threatening.
"Paducah Public Schools would like to thank the Paducah Police Department for their assistance with this matter and their thoroughness in the investigation. The safety of every student is our highest priority. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our schools are safe and secure," Kinney wrote. "I appreciate your partnership as we work together to prevent threats and other disruptions in our school."
This is not the first time this year that a Paducah Tilghman student has been charged regarding accusations of threatening statements.
In August, the Paducah Police Department announced third-degree terroristic threatening charges against a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy accused of threating in unrelated incidents to commit shootings. The girl is accused of threatening to "shoot this place up" during a class at Paducah Tilghman High School. The boy is accused of threatening to "shoot up" a school event.
In May, a 16-year-old student was arrested on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he allegedly created a fake Instagram account to fabricate a conversation about a threat against the school as a prank.
Kinney asked Paducah Tilghman parents in the letter he sent Monday to contact him if they have any questions or concerns or if they have information to share.