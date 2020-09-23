PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools say a Paducah Tilghman High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says they are following guidance from the Purchase Area Health Department who is handling all case investigation and contact tracing with the school.
The school district also says staff members or parents with a student who may have been exposed can expect a call from contact tracers at the PAHD. At this point, the district says only one other person associated with the school environment is potentially exposed and requiring quarantine.
The school says they will continue to work closely with the health department and take the recommended steps to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff.
You can contact PAHD at 270-444-9631 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov if you have more questions or concerns.
Parents and guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.