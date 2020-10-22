PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman High School students are speaking out about their concerns about Superintendent Donald Shively, just days after a photo of Shively in blackface from nearly 20 years ago surfaced online.
Thursday, more than 30 students walked out to protest. They all went to the football stadium. Students of all races and genders went out to express their concerns about the situation.
Principal Allison Stieg said they're coping after seeing their superintendent in blackface.
"They're dealing with it," Stieg said. "And it's not easy, I mean, I'm not going to lie. And it's just a very hard situation."
Stieg wants students to feel comfortable to express themselves. She said making their voices heard is a part of the healing process.
"It's a student's right to protest," Stieg said. "And I'm very much in support of that, as far as them having their rights, of course. So, we just made sure that it was organized and it met COVID protocol."
Stieg is letting students know that support, including counseling, is available for them if they need it.
"I want to make sure that they're successful in the classroom with their grades," Stieg said. "And the first thing is, I want to make sure that they're emotionally OK with that."
Moving forward, they're taking it one day at a time. She said her first priority is their safety and emotional well being.
Students went back to the classroom after the walkout. Stieg said she's prepared for the potential of more walkouts and protests in the future.