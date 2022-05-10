PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman High School history teacher Ashley Adkins has been named the school's assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, the school district announced Tuesday.
Adkins has served as interim assistant principal during the current school year. Before that, she taught United States history at the school for 19 years, and Advanced Placement US history and psychology for 15 years, the district said in a news release about her promotion to assistant principal.
“Ashley Adkins is a wonderful asset to our administration team,” Paducah Tilghman Principal Allison Stieg said in a statement. “She has carried on the tradition and pride expected at our Paducah Tilghman during her interim year. She is deserving and has worked very hard to do what is best for our students, faculty and staff, school, and our community.”
Paducah Public Schools noted that Adkins received National Board Certification in social studies-history/adolescence and young adult in 2019. In 2010, she was named the Gilder Lehrman Preserving American History Teacher of the Year for Kentucky. She was also named the Patricia Behring Senior Division - Kentucky Affiliate Teacher of the Year in 2014 and 2021.
During her time as a history teacher, the district said Adkins was "deeply involved" in Kentucky National History Day. "She has been the National History Day teacher at senior level since 2010, and has been the district lead National History Day teacher since 2014," the news release said.