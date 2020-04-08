PADUCAH — COVID-19 is changing the way graduations will take place this year.
Paducah Tilghman High School is preparing to do its graduation ceremony a little differently.
They're doing it virtually. The traditional ceremony is not canceled yet.
Principal Allison Stieg said they'll have students come individually, and they'll record them walking across the stage with a voice over of their names being called.
Speeches will be given, and there will be recordings of the choir and band. It will all be edited for students to watch.
Local 6 spoke to some of the seniors Wednesday.
Ha'dassah McKinney is a Tilghman High senior. She and the class of 2020 got their caps and gowns "caravan" style. Teachers and administrators are going to every bus stop to hand them out, along with a yard sign and a treat.
McKinney said she would be disappointed if a traditional ceremony was not held.
"We waited all this time for nothing," McKinney said. "Literally. To not be able to experience walking across the stage or looking out at our parents in the audience, you know, it's just stuff like that."
Principal Allison Stieg said it would be heartbreaking for the seniors not to have a normal ceremony. But she wants them to feel special with this caravan and see their teachers again.
"We're trying to do everything in our power to have some sense of normalcy for them," Stieg said. "Whether it is recorded, we get to do it live later on in the summer."
Stieg is glad this day is bringing a bit of excitement in a difficult time.
The board of education is still working on a possible date for a live ceremony. When that's decided, we'll let you know.