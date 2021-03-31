gabrielle copeland.JPG

PADUCAH — A Paducah Tilghman High School student has been invited to sing the National Anthem before a Major League Baseball game. 

Gabrielle Copeland, a junior, will kick off the Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

You can hear Gabrielle sing the anthem on April 20. Game time is at 6:40 p.m. 