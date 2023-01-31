PADUCAH — Two Paducah Public Schools wrestling teams are celebrating big first-place wins.
Tilghman's Tornado Wrestling Team recently traveled to Campbellsville for the 2A State Dual Championship, PTHS announce on Facebook, where they snagged a last-minute win from Johnson Central.
According to PTHS, the win came during the last match with an overtime takedown — where they say the Tornado wrestlers "emerged triumphant."
In a post on the Paducah Tilghman Wrestling Facebook page, you can see Tilghman students and teammates joyfully celebrating their victory.
The final score was Tilghman: 31 - Johnson Central: 30.
Tornado Wrestling also took first place in the Middle School State Dual Tournament at Bellarmine University, Paducah Middle School announced on their Facebook page.