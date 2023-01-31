Paducah Middle School

The Paducah Middle School wrestling team celebrates their big win at the State Dual Championships

PADUCAH — Two Paducah Public Schools wrestling teams are celebrating big first-place wins. 

Tilghman's Tornado Wrestling Team recently traveled to Campbellsville for the 2A State Dual Championship, PTHS announce on Facebook, where they snagged a last-minute win from Johnson Central. 

According to PTHS, the win came during the last match with an overtime takedown — where they say the Tornado wrestlers "emerged triumphant."

In a post on the Paducah Tilghman Wrestling Facebook page, you can see Tilghman students and teammates joyfully celebrating their victory.

The final score was Tilghman: 31 - Johnson Central: 30. 

Tornado Wrestling also took first place in the Middle School State Dual Tournament at Bellarmine University, Paducah Middle School announced on their Facebook page. 

Paducah Tilghman High School

The Paducah Tilghman High School wrestling team poses after their big win at the State Dual Championships 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 