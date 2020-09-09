PADUCAH — A Paducah Tilghman High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The school says the student started experiences symptoms late Monday afternoon and went for testing on Tuesday morning. The school says the student has not been at school since before the Labor Day weekend.
The Purchase District Health Department traces contacts back 48 hours from onset of symptoms, so it is probable that the student was not at school when the student was infected with the virus.
The school says they are following guidance from the Purchase Area Health Department and the health department is handling all case investigation and contact tracing with cooperation from the school district.
The students who meet the criteria of a close contact will be contacted by the health department and will receive instructions on what to do. Parents with a student who may have been exposed can expect a call from contact tracers at the purchase area health department.
The school says they will continue to work closely with the health department and take the recommended steps to ensure the safety of all students and faculty.
If you have questions, please contact PAHD at 270-444-9631 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.
Parents/guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5600 ext. 1020.