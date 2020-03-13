PADUCAH -- A news conference will be held Friday afternoon in Paducah to provide updates regarding the local response to the coronavirus.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. We will be streaming the news conference in this story.
Those who will be attending and providing information are:
- Baptist Health
- City of Paducah (Mayor Brandi Harless and City Manager Jim Arndt)
- McCracken County (Judge-Executive Craig Clymer)
- McCracken County School District (Superintendent Steve Carter)
- McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Matt Carter)
- Mercy Health
- Mercy Regional EMS (Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey)
- Paducah Fire Department (Fire Chief Steve Kyle)
- Paducah Independent School District (Superintendent Donald Shively)
- Paducah Police Department (Police Chief Brian Laird)
- Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management (Director Jerome Mansfield)
- Purchase District Health Department (Epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham)
- St. Mary School System (System Director Eleanor Spry)
- West Kentucky Community & Technical College