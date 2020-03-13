PADUCAH -- A news conference will be held Friday afternoon in Paducah to provide updates regarding the local response to the coronavirus.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. We will be streaming the news conference in this story.

Those who will be attending and providing information are:

  • Baptist Health
  • City of Paducah (Mayor Brandi Harless and City Manager Jim Arndt)
  • McCracken County (Judge-Executive Craig Clymer)
  • McCracken County School District (Superintendent Steve Carter)
  • McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Matt Carter)
  • Mercy Health
  • Mercy Regional EMS (Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey)
  • Paducah Fire Department (Fire Chief Steve Kyle)
  • Paducah Independent School District (Superintendent Donald Shively)
  • Paducah Police Department (Police Chief Brian Laird)
  • Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management (Director Jerome Mansfield)
  • Purchase District Health Department (Epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham)
  • St. Mary School System (System Director Eleanor Spry)
  • West Kentucky Community & Technical College

