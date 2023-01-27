PADUCAH — The City of Paducah will use a grant received from the Kentucky League of Cities to provide defensive driver training for city employees.
According to a Friday release, Paducah was awarded with a 2022 Liability Grant from the KLC, which is offered to help fund programs and services that "reduce liability and make the community safer."
In a statement included in the release, Mayor Bray thanked the KLC for the grant and explained it would "greatly assist" the city in ensuring safety for both employees and the public.
"These funds will be critical in training our employees through a robust learning management system with a focus on defensive driving. This is particularly important in the times we live in with the prevalence of distracted driving," Bray says.
He goes on to explain the LMS will allow the city to be more efficient with time and resources.
According to the release, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefit programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources.
Additionally, KLC Insurance Services are the state's largest municipal insurance program, the release explains.
The group's mission statement, as seen on their website, is to "serve those who serve, "working as the unified voice of Kentucky cities by enhancing efforts to improve quality of life through community innovation, effective leadership, and quality governance."