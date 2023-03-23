PADUCAH — If you live in Paducah, you’ve likely noticed several new developments. With that new development comes the clearing of land and the removal of trees. A city advisory board is saying it wants to have more of a say in new development projects before the trees are uprooted.
The Paducah Tree Advisory Board called a special public meeting for next week. The board will be discussing the contributions it wants to have on development projects in the future.
The Paducah City Commission established the board of eight members in 2005 to promote urban forestry.
Currently, the board does not have any legal say on developments. It can make recommendations, but there is no leverage in those. The board wants to simply be a part of the conversation on the developing city properties. Its goal is to protect a big part of Paducah's landscape — the trees.
Paducah is known for its trees, like dogwoods, cherry blossoms and oak trees. Jonathan Perkins, chair of the Paducah Tree Advisory Board, wants the trees to stay, or at least to be able to speak up for them.
An upcoming special called meeting aims to address what happens before the trees come down for developments like those currently on Pecan Road and the Pines neighborhood.
"Start a conversation — that’s really what it is — on how we as a board can advise our community leaders, again, to either redirect development to do things a better way or to accept things the way they are. I don't know. That's up to them to decide," said Perkins.
The board wants a seat at the table when it comes to the future of trees on land with development potential. Right now, their opinions are just that, without legal weight.
"There's a lot of developments obviously that are going forward. We don't have the authority to specifically speak on those because they are private properties, property developments. We don't have any authority on that as an advisory board. Obviously many of us on the board have opinions about how stuff is happening. Obviously the community has lots of strong opinions as well, so, but from the legal position, we don’t, we can't take a stand on that."
Perkins also said trees bring big benefits to the community. They shade homes, which lowers electric bills during the hot summer months. He said one study shows that trees will keep people shopping longer in areas like downtown. The board wants progress, but also a conversation rooted in a big part of Paducah's charm.
"We're not trying to prohibit, inhibit growth of our community by any means, because it benefits us all. We just want to make sure we use wisdom," he said.
Right now, the board is not consulted about member’s thoughts prior to, during, or after developments approved by the city. He believes the board’s input would only help improve developments, not slow them down.
The special called meeting is open to the public. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 29 inside Paducah City Hall.