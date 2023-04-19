PADUCAH — The Marion VA Health Care System is offering a town hall on the PACT Act Thursday in Paducah.
The act expands Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic materials. The full name of the law is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.
The town hall will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1191, which is at 1727 Washington St.
During the event, veterans, their family members and caregivers can learn more about the PACT Act and how it affects all veterans, the Marion VA says.
The main speaker will be Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage.
For more information about the PACT Act, visit va.gov.