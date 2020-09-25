PADUCAH — The Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah will show a movie tonight in its parking lot as part of the retailer's Walmart Drive-in experience.
The store will screen a showing of "Space Jam" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
The no-contact event is free, and Walmart customers can reserve a ticket for the showing at thewalmartdrivein-paducah.splashthat.com.
Walmart does list some rules for the drive-in event. One ticket is needed per vehicle, and tickets are only available online The tickets will be sent on a first come, first served basis. A maximum of five people per vehicle are allowed for safety reasons.
The retailer says gates for the Walmart Drive-In will open 90 minutes before showtime, and no late entry will be allowed.
For the full list of rules for the Walmart Drive-in event, visit thewalmartdrivein-eventrules.splashthat.com.