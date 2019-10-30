PADUCAH — As temperatures fall, warming centers will start making the decision to open earlier than planned. Community Kitchen in Paducah said it may not have enough volunteers to open its warming center early if temperatures drop below 40 degrees before Dec. 1.
Barney Wiley spends a few days of the week volunteering at Community Kitchen. Everyone there knows him, because just like them, he found himself in need of help. "I was working, and all of the sudden my job ended," Wiley said. "When it ended, I couldn't pay rent."
Wiley was evicted from his home shortly after. It's a reality for hundreds of thousands across the nation. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that around 76,048 people will experience homelessness every night in Kentucky
"It happened overnight," Wiley said. "One night, I had a place. The next night, I didn't."
For most of the year, he lived on the streets until winter came and the Community Kitchen opened its warming center.
"If you ever get wet out there in the cold, you know you could get frostbite and lose your toes, your feet," Wiley said. "I know people that have."
This year, Community Kitchen is facing a volunteer shortage for its warming center. A warming center volunteer talked about why it would be detrimental if they couldn't open this year.
"Without this facility where they have a place, where they have a warm meal, get a hot shower — they're able to take a shower here, they can get their clothes washed — they would have no place to go," said volunteer Dan Kelly.
If Community Kitchen doesn't have volunteers for the warming center, it won't open. Wiley said that means people on the streets will suffer.
"All of them don't have tents," he said. "You know, they sleep under tents, bushes, abandoned houses — just wherever they can lay their head, you know?" Wiley said.
Wiley's in a permanent home now, but hundreds of others who aren't need help.
The warming center will open early if temperatures are below 40 degrees for an extended period of time before Dec 1.
The warming center is looking for people to volunteer for the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift. You can sign up for a shift through this online sign-up sheet.