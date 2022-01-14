Weather Alert

...Snow Spreading Southeast Tonight Through Saturday Night... For areas along and northwest of a line from Jackson Missouri to Marion Illinois to Fairfield Illinois, a mix of rain and snow will change to all snow overnight and continue through Saturday morning. Accumulations will range from 1 to 2 inches. Most of the accumulations will be on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Roads may become locally hazardous where heavier snowfall rates occur. For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south. The highest potential for impactful snow will be along the Tennessee border. The most likely outcome is for minor accumulation of two inches or less, but higher amounts cannot be ruled out. Please continue to monitor the forecast.