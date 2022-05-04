PADUCAH — Paducah Water Works says crews are actively working to identify and repair a significant water main break in the West Paducah area of McCracken County, Kentucky.
Paducah Water says customers west and north of Barkley Regional Airport may experience very low water pressure until the main break has been repaired.
The utility company says as a precaution, all customers who experience low or intermittent water pressure should bring all water used for consumption to a rolling boil until further notice.
Local 6 will keep you updated as new information becomes available.