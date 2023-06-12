PADUCAH — 15 months, three-and-a-half miles of water mains, and $3.8 million dollars. That's a lot of numbers for what Paducah Water is calling a "major" infrastructure project along heavily-travelled roads, and it all starts on Monday.
According to a release from Paducah Water, crews are replacing three-and-a-half miles of water mains along Broadway and Jefferson Streets — mains that were first installed in the early 1900s and have a history of breaks and lower hydraulic performance.
Paducah Water says these efforts will also see the installation of new water service lines and water meter settings.
According to the release, the project costs an estimated $3.18 million dollars, with funding of $1.2 million coming from a Cleaner Water Program Grant. It's being carried out by Central Paving and D-Port Directional Drilling and Utilities, LLC.
Drivers can expect to see construction-related traffic delays in the work area, which includes Jefferson Street from Fountain Avenue to Gregory Street and Broadway from Fountain Avenue to North 30th Street. Connections will reportedly be constructed along 20th and 24th Streets.
Community members who live on these streets can expect water service to occasionally be impacted, in addition to possible disturbance of yards and other landscaping. Paducah Water says they will notify the community when they expect temporary water service interruptions. Additionally, D-Port Directional Drilling and Utilities says they will do their best to restore all affected yards and landscapes.
Paducah Water General Manager Jason Peterson said in a statement included in the release improving the aging and underperforming infrastructure in this area has been a long-term goal.
“This project represents PW’s commitment to reinvesting in our infrastructure so our current customers and future generations alike will enjoy the same reliable service," he explained.