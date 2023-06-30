THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN
HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON
JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC
PERRY POPE PULASKI
SALINE UNION WAYNE
WHITE WILLIAMSON
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA
POSEY
SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY
CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES
HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG
TODD TRIGG UNION
WEBSTER
IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT
STODDARD WAYNE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
