Paducah water

PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water will be closing an inbound lane of Jefferson Street, on Wednesday, July 5.

The closure will be located between North 32nd Street and Labelle Avenue.

Access for residents will be maintained but traffic will be required to find an alternate route.

This project is to tie in the new water main to newly installed sections under the railroad bridge, according to Paducah Water.

The company also added this project is part of Paducah Water’s Midtown Water Main Replacement Project.