UPDATE (May 5 at 6:32 a.m.) — Paducah Water says crews have found an 8 inch diameter water main that has failed at a creek crossing west of the airport in McCracken County. The boil water advisory for this area of Paducah Water's distribution system will continue until further notice.
PW says the location of the main break made it difficult to find, but crews worked through the night to isolate the break and have restored service to affected customers. The utility company also says crews will be performing additional flushing, sampling, and testing in this area as part of the ongoing effort.
Boil Water Advisory
Paducah Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers who live in the following areas:
- North of Blandville Road (U.S. 62)
- West of Cairo Road (KY 305)
- South of Odgen Landing Road (KY 358)
A boil water advisory means the water you consume could be contaminated and could have harmful effects on your health if you don't boil it first.
During a boil water advisory, the Division of Water recommends that all the water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before consumption.
Paducah Water says this advisory will remain in effect until repairs are finished in the distribution system and water samples analyzed for bacteria are confirmed negative.
Any questions should be directed to Paducah Water Quality Supervisor Grant Graves at 270-442-2746
PADUCAH — Paducah Water Works says crews are actively working to identify and repair a significant water main break in the West Paducah area of McCracken County, Kentucky.
Paducah Water says customers west and north of Barkley Regional Airport may experience very low water pressure until the main break has been repaired.
The utility company says as a precaution, all customers who experience low or intermittent water pressure should bring all water used for consumption to a rolling boil until further notice.
