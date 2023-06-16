PADUCAH — An early-morning water main break on Joe Clifton Drive between Jefferson and Broadway streets damaged the roadway and led to a boil water advisory for homes and businesses in the vicinity.
According to Paducah Water General Manager Jason Peterson, the water main was repaired by about 9 a.m.
Foreman distributed door hangers and placed signs in the yards of impacted customers notifying them of the boil water advisory, which will likely continue into Saturday.
Peterson says crews will work in the area throughout the day on Friday, flushing the main pipe and taking water samples.
A temporary patch has been put in place over the damaged roadway, and Peterson says a traffic signal will need to be repaired.
He advises drivers to be cautious when driving through the area, and says Paducah Water appreciates their patience as they continue working "to get things restored as quickly and safely as possible."
Peterson says the main break is not related to a 15-month water main restoration project crews began in the area on June 12, but that it is "indicative of our needs to continue to reinvest in our system."
There was a water main break in Benton early Friday morning as well, but when asked if those two incidents were related, Peterson says it could just be a coincidence.
He says two extreme weather events can sometimes cause mains to break - extremely cold and extremely hot, dry temperatures. Heat can cause the clay in soil to dry up, moving and contracting soils in certain parts of their system.
In this case, he says he doesn't know if weather played a part — but the nature of the break indicates that it didn't.
If your household is under a boil water advisory, Paducah Water says all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes. Alternatively, you could use bottled water.
According to the CDC, you should not ingest or brush your teeth with any water from any appliances connected to the water line during a boil water advisory.
You should be able to wash your hands, shower, and do laundry with the water. If you're washing dishes, you should sanitize them by adding one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of warm water and allowing them to soak for at least a minute in the solution before putting them away.
According to Paducah Water's website, after a broken water main is repaired, it's thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and flushed. Paducah Water says customers may notice discolored water after the water comes back on. They advise turning on the cold water and letting it run for two to five minutes. If this doesn't clear-up the water, repeat until it's clear.
Following a water main break, Paducah Water says samples of the water are collected, incubated, and analyzed for 18-24 hours, then sent off to the Kentucky Division of Water. Paducah Water staff will then place blue tags on doors of homes and businesses to indicate the boil water advisory has been lifted.
For more information from Paducah Water about water main breaks, visit their website.