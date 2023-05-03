PADUCAH — A water-main installation project will cause a section of North 21st Street in Paducah, Kentucky to close temporarily beginning on May 9, Paducah Water says.
According to a Wednesday release, North 21st Street will be closed from Clay to Madison Streets beginning at 7 a.m., lasting through the afternoon of May 11.
Officials say community members living along this section of roadway will maintain access to their homes, but through-traffic will have to find a different route.
According to the release, crews will be working to install a new water main across the roadway as part of the Harrison Street Water Replacement Project.