PADUCAH — Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen says water that formerly contained a "plume" of hazardous chemicals will pass be passing Paducah in the next couple of days, but he doesn't expect to see any impact.
The chemicals stem from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in early February, which released vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate into the Ohio River several hundred miles upstream.
On Feb. 16, Petersen told Local 6 Paducah Water was receiving calls from concerned community members almost nonstop — but he urged Paducah Water customers not to panic.
He reported the water company was watching the situation closely, increasing water testing, and participating in daily conference calls to monitor the locations and levels of chemicals in the river.
Petersen released a new update Feb. 21, saying they were continuing to monitor the situation closely.
"Butyl acrylate has not been detected in the Ohio River within 650 miles upriver of Paducah, and there is currently no 'plume' in the river," Petersen explained in the update.
"The water that formerly contained the plume will likely be passing Paducah in the next couple of days and PW will be issuing a statement toward the end of the week," he said, adding that the company still did not expect to see any impact.
On Feb. 16, Petersen explained that even if a significant amount of chemicals were to make it this far downstream, Paducah Water's standard treatment process was well-suited to treat them.
If there are any significant changes, Petersen says Paducah Water will notify customers immediately.
For previous national and local coverage and other resources regarding the East Palestine train derailment, click here.