PADUCAH– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Paducah Water for its success in administering an Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP).
Paducah Water is one of seven surface-water systems in Kentucky to receive such recognition. The EPA awarded drinking water systems such as Paducah Water for extending “above and beyond regulatory requirements” set by the Kentucky Division of Water for protection against waterborne disease and disinfection byproducts.
In the EPA's letter to Paducah Water, Brian Smith, Chief of the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Branch for Region 4, said, “Your success signifies a commitment to the standards of excellence that are at the heart of the [EPA’s AWOP program], and it is especially exemplary in a year so severely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.”
The EPA designed AWOP to further ensure public health protection by enhancing treatment plant performance. AWOP aims to deliver ways for drinking water systems to meet and exceed water quality optimization goals without implementing costly capital improvements.
For more information, visit the Paducah Water website here.