PADUCAH — A section of U.S. 45 Business/ North 8th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. Tuesday until about noon on Wednesday as a crew with Paducah Water Works replaces a water main.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the street will be closed at mile point 3.630, between Burnett and Olive Streets on Paducah's northside.
Property and business owners on each side of the closure will maintain access, but all other drivers will need to follow the marked detour.
On March 9, a crew will return to place a concrete patch over the excavation site, which the KYTC says will create a lane restriction.
Drivers are asked to maintain caution in the area.