PADUCAH — Paducah police have arrested a woman they believe stole $6,500 worth of merchandise from two local retailers by pretending to use self-checkout kiosks.
According to a release from the Paducah Police department, 29-year-year old Precious Burnside was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking after being accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from two Walmart stores in Paducah.
On October 20, police announced they were looking for Burnside in relation to the thefts, which happened earlier in the month, because an officer recognized her in surveillance footage from the store.
Deputies say Burnside used self-checkout to bypass payment and misled employees into thinking she had paid for the items.
Police say in addition to the two felony charges, Burnside is also facing numerous charges in Ballard county, including drug possession and providing false information to authorities.
Police say she was booked into the Ballard County Jail.