Burkhart

PADUCAH — A Paducah woman admitted to stealing nearly $200,000 from her former employer over a period of five years, the Paducah police department announced in a Tuesday release. 

48-year-old Stephanie Burkhart was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000) on Monday morning, the release explains. 

Officers say on March 28, a local business owner called them to report their former bookkeeper — who quit around the first of the month — stole thousands of dollars from them since 2020. 

During the course of the investigation, officers say Burkhart admitted to stealing $175,000 from the business to "pay rent and routine personal bills, fund trips, pay for car repairs," and other things. 

Burkhart was reportedly booked into the McCracken County Jail. 