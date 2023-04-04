PADUCAH — A Paducah woman admitted to stealing nearly $200,000 from her former employer over a period of five years, the Paducah police department announced in a Tuesday release.
48-year-old Stephanie Burkhart was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000) on Monday morning, the release explains.
Officers say on March 28, a local business owner called them to report their former bookkeeper — who quit around the first of the month — stole thousands of dollars from them since 2020.
During the course of the investigation, officers say Burkhart admitted to stealing $175,000 from the business to "pay rent and routine personal bills, fund trips, pay for car repairs," and other things.
Burkhart was reportedly booked into the McCracken County Jail.